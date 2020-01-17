Reported Tottenham Hotspur target, valued at £50m, responds when asked about his future

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in West Ham United defender Issa Diop.

Issa Diop is a player in demand, with Tottenham Hotspur among the clubs linked with the West Ham United central defender.

In-demand

Tottenham are interested in signing Diop from Premier League rivals West Ham in the January transfer window, according to The Express,

The report has also claimed that Chelsea are planning to make a bid of £40 million for the central defender, who is valued at £50 million by the Hammers.

According to The Sun, United are interested in signing the Frenchman and are considering making an offer of £40 million for him this month.

Despite being linked with three of the biggest clubs in England, Diop is not itching for a move away from West Ham in the January transfer window.

Mature comments

Diop told Foot Mercato when asked about his future: “I am not in negotiations, I don’t care to know which clubs are interested in me. So for me, nothing really changes.

“Most of the time, it is friends of mine sending me screenshots to say to me: ‘Issa, look…’ I am not even the person who finds out first.

“Aside from that, that is the game of the transfer window, some things are true, some things are false. So honestly, I don’t pay too much attention to it. Honestly, I don’t really give a s*** about what is in the newspapers.

“I am not at all concentrated on that. It doesn’t enter my thinking at all. ‘I leave people who are responsible to deal with that side. I just focus on football.”

West Ham United stay

Diop is a very good central defender who has done well for West Ham, and given that he is 23 years of age, the Frenchman is going to get better and improve in the coming years.

West Ham are fighting for survival in the Premier League at the moment, and the defender staying at the London Stadium beyond the January transfer window will certainly enhance their chances of staving off relegation to the Championship.