Report: What manager has told his bosses about player Aston Villa want for £5m

Aston Villa reportedly want Domagoj Vida.

According to Aksam, Besiktas manager Abdullah Avci does not want Domagoj Vida to leave the club amid interest from Aston Villa.

It has been reported that Villa are interested in signing Vida from Besiktas in the January transfer window and are ready to make an offer of €6 million (£5.11 million).

However, according to the report, Avci has told his bosses at the club that he does not want the Croatia international defender to leave this month, as he needs him in his defence.

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, Vida has scored three goals in 16 Turkish Super Big appearances for Besiktas and has played five times in the Europa League.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the defender scored three goals in 31 league matches and played five times in the Europa League, according to WhoScored.

Relegation worries

Villa are in danger of getting relegated to the Championship at the end of the season.

Dean Smith’s side are third from bottom in the Premier League table at the moment with 21 points from 22 matches.

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

