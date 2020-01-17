Report: West Brom board give Bilic green light to make transfer offer

West Bromwich Albion are desperate to keep West Ham United winger Grady Diangana at the Hawthorns for the rest of the season.

According to a report in the Telegraph, West Bromwich Albion’s board are backing Slaven Bilic to offer West Ham United £1.5 million to keep Grady Diangana for the rest of the season.

Diangana has been a vital player for West Brom this term, with the Baggies now strongly pushing for promotion back to the Premier League.

West Brom are desperate for West Ham not to recall the wide-man, and will now offer them a cash incentive to leave the youngster with them for the rest of the campaign.

There have been suggestions that Diangana’s direct running and skill could actually help West Ham out, as they have struggled over the Premier League season so far.

But West Brom are eyeing up keeping Diangana, and are already making plans to have him around for next year too.

Albion are prepping a £3 million loan bid at the end of the campaign, to take Diangana for another year, regardless of what division they are in.

West Ham now have a big dilemma ahead of them, as they need to work out whether the money is worth more to them than Diangana’s talents.

While the speedy winger would give them another option in forward areas, recalling him to sit on their bench, when he is playing such a key role at the Hawthorns, could be poor for his development.

Diangana is playing every week for West Brom, and the experience he could gain in a promotion battle should serve him well for the challenges which lie ahead in his career.

As things stand West Brom lead the way in the Championship table, but they have Leeds United breathing down their necks.