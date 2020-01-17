Report updates Milan's stance over Tottenham target Piatek after midweek goal

Tottenham Hotspur still have an opportunity to sign Krzysztof Piątek.

Krzysztof Piatek was back on the scoresheet this week for AC Milan.

The striker has been linked to Tottenham Hotspur, with The Sun even claiming last week prematurely that a deal had been agreed.

Piatek scored a goal and provided an assist in the win over SPAL in the Coppa Italia.

But he remains on the transfer market.

Calciomercato report Milan's stance has not changed despite his performance in the 3-0 win.

The report says Milan are still open to selling the Poland international, providing they receive their asking price.

Piatek is available if Milan receive between 28 and 30 million Euros, and a loan deal is out of the question.

It will be interesting to see if Piatek is selected to start this Sunday against Udinese, of whether he will be back on the bench in favour of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The price Milan are asking is a fair deal, and it makes sense for Tottenham to pay up considering their injury to Harry Kane.