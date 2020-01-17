Quick links

Report updates Milan's stance over Tottenham target Piatek after midweek goal

Dan Coombs
Krzysztof Piatek of Genoa CFC during the Serie A match between Roma and Genoa at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy on 16 December 2018.
Tottenham Hotspur still have an opportunity to sign Krzysztof Piątek.

Krzysztof Piatek of AC Milan celebrates goal during the Italian Coppa Italia match between AC Milan v SPAL 2013 at the San Siro on January 15, 2020 in Milan Italy

Krzysztof Piatek was back on the scoresheet this week for AC Milan.

The striker has been linked to Tottenham Hotspur, with The Sun even claiming last week prematurely that a deal had been agreed.

 

Piatek scored a goal and provided an assist in the win over SPAL in the Coppa Italia.

But he remains on the transfer market.

Calciomercato report Milan's stance has not changed despite his performance in the 3-0 win.

Krzysztof Piatek of AC Milan

The report says Milan are still open to selling the Poland international, providing they receive their asking price.

Piatek is available if Milan receive between 28 and 30 million Euros, and a loan deal is out of the question.

It will be interesting to see if Piatek is selected to start this Sunday against Udinese, of whether he will be back on the bench in favour of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The price Milan are asking is a fair deal, and it makes sense for Tottenham to pay up considering their injury to Harry Kane.

Spal's Serbian defender Nenad Tomovic (C) tackles AC Milan's Polish forward Krzysztof Piatek (L) during the Italian Cup (Coppa Italia) round of 16 football match AC Milan vs SPAL on...

