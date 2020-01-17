Report: Tottenham struggling to sell transfer-listed outcast despite Premier League links

Norwich City, West Ham and Celtic have been linked with Victor Wanyama - but he is stuck at Jose Mourinho's Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur are struggling to shift Victor Wanyama with the Evening Standard reporting that there is ‘scant interest’ in the transfer-listed midfielder.

You would think that clubs would be queuing around the block to snap up a 60-time international with seven years of Premier League experience under his belt.

Wanyama might have fallen down the pecking order at Spurs but the long-serving Kenyan still has plenty to offer at the age of 28. Few players in England’s top flight can match the former Celtic and Southampton man for sheer physical strength, with Wanyama averaging almost three successful tackles per game between 2013 and 2017.

The Mail reported that Norwich City were interested in offering Wanyama a fresh start at Carrow Road but, with Ondrej Duda and Lukas Rupp arriving from the Bundesliga, it seems that this door has closed.

West Ham are long-time admirers but Spurs’ London rivals are now focusing on a number of alternative targets, including Sander Berge, Joe Allen and Nikola Maksimovic.

A potential return to Celtic also looks very unlikely with Neil Lennon’s side due to complete the bargain signing of Ismaila Soro instead, as reported by The Record.

Wanyama, then, appears to be stuck in limbo – out of favour at Tottenham and with potential escape routes disappearing by the day.

Eric Dier, Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele and Moussa Sissoko are all ahead of him in the pecking order and, now that Gedson Fernandes has arrived from Benfica, life isn’t going to get any easier under Jose Mourinho.