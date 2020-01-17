Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

Report: Player to hold talks with Aston Villa today

Subhankar Mondal
Jens Cools midfielder of KAS Eupen and Ally Mbwana Samatta forward of Genk during the Jupiler Pro League match between KRC Genk and KAS Eupen on December 26, 2019 in Genk, Belgium, 26
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa reportedly want Mbwana Samatta.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Mbwana Ally Samatta of KRC Genk looks on during the KRC Genk winter training camp on January 8, 2020 in Benidorm, Spain.

According to The Telegraph, Genk striker Mbwana Samatta will hold talks with Aston Villa today.

It has been reported that Samatta could complete his transfer from Genk to Villa for £8.5 million next week.

The report has claimed that the 27-year-old will need a work permit, but the Villans are confident that they will be able to sort that out and complete the move for him.

 

Stats

According to Hln.be, Samatta has scored 76 goals and provided 20 assists in 191 games for Genk, and won the league title last season.

Good signing for Aston Villa?

Samatta is a good striker, but he is not a top-tier level player, and it will be interesting to see how he adapts to the Premier League.

With Wesley out for the rest of the season, Villa need to sign a striker right now, and Samatta will have a lot of pressure on him.

The Tanzania international will have to hit the ground running at Villa Park, as his goals could decide whether or not Villa stay in the Premier League.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Mbwana Ally Samatta of KRC Genk and Kingsley Ehizibue of 1. FC Koeln battle for the ball during a friendly match between 1. FC Koeln and KRC Genk on January 10, 2020 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch