Report: Player to hold talks with Aston Villa today

Aston Villa reportedly want Mbwana Samatta.

According to The Telegraph, Genk striker Mbwana Samatta will hold talks with Aston Villa today.

It has been reported that Samatta could complete his transfer from Genk to Villa for £8.5 million next week.

The report has claimed that the 27-year-old will need a work permit, but the Villans are confident that they will be able to sort that out and complete the move for him.

Stats

According to Hln.be, Samatta has scored 76 goals and provided 20 assists in 191 games for Genk, and won the league title last season.

Good signing for Aston Villa?

Samatta is a good striker, but he is not a top-tier level player, and it will be interesting to see how he adapts to the Premier League.

With Wesley out for the rest of the season, Villa need to sign a striker right now, and Samatta will have a lot of pressure on him.

The Tanzania international will have to hit the ground running at Villa Park, as his goals could decide whether or not Villa stay in the Premier League.