Report: Player on verge of Tottenham Hotspur exit, his new salary

Subhankar Mondal
Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with team mates Christian Eriksen, Eric Dier, Ryan Sessegnon after scoring a goal during the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between...
Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen is reportedly joining Inter Milan.

Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Middlesbrough FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 14, 2020...

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan have agreed a deal in principle over the transfer of Christian Eriksen.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Inter will pay Tottenham £17 million in transfer fees for Eriksen.

The report has claimed that the Italian giants hope to complete the move for the Denmark international attacking midfielder over the weekend, with the player earning £7.5 million per year as salary at his new club and will sign a contract until 2025.

However, Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho has said that there have been no bids from Inter for the former Ajax star, as quoted on BBC Sport.

 

Good deal for Tottenham Hotspur?

With Eriksen out of contract at Tottenham at the end of the season, the reported transfer fee of £17 million is not bad for the North London outfit.

Moreover, the 27-year-old has not been in good form, and there was no guarantee that he was going to regain his form during the second half of the season.

While from a footballing perspective, losing a player of Eriksen’s quality in the middle of the season is not great, but Spurs could use the £17m and invest in a striker in the January transfer window.

Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Middlesbrough FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 14, 2020 in...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

