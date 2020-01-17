Quick links

Report: Player does not want West Ham United return

Subhankar Mondal
Grady Diangana of West Bromwich Albion, Kyle Naughton and Mike Van der Hoorn of Swansea City during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City at The...
Grady Diangana is on loan at West Bromwich Albion from West Ham United.

Grady Diangana of West Bromwich Albion and Ben Wilmot of Swansea City during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City at The Hawthorns on December 8,...

According to The Daily Mail, Grady Diangana wants to stay at West Bromwich Albion and does not want to go back to his parent club West Ham United.

Diangana joined Championship club West Brom on a season-long loan deal from Premier League outfit West Ham in the summer of 2019.

The 21-year-old midfielder has established himself as a key figure in Slaven Bilic’s team, scoring five goals and providing five assists in 20 Championship matches for the Baggies so far this season, according to WhoScored.

 

According to The Daily Mail, West Ham are considering recalling Diangana from his loan spell at The Hawthorns, but the youngster’s “strong preference” is to stay at West Brom until the end of the season.

West Bromwich Albion stay

Diangana is progressing well at West Brom, and it would make sense for the midfielder to continue his development at The Hawthorns.

After all, the 21-year-old is getting regular first-team football, and manager Bilic is getting the best out of him.

A return to West Ham would disrupt Diangana’s development, and it would be better for him if he stayed at the Baggies.

Grady Diangana of West Bromwich Albion reacts after being forced off injured during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion at St Andrew's Trillion...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

