Report: Player does not want West Ham United return

Grady Diangana is on loan at West Bromwich Albion from West Ham United.

According to The Daily Mail, Grady Diangana wants to stay at West Bromwich Albion and does not want to go back to his parent club West Ham United.

Diangana joined Championship club West Brom on a season-long loan deal from Premier League outfit West Ham in the summer of 2019.

The 21-year-old midfielder has established himself as a key figure in Slaven Bilic’s team, scoring five goals and providing five assists in 20 Championship matches for the Baggies so far this season, according to WhoScored.

According to The Daily Mail, West Ham are considering recalling Diangana from his loan spell at The Hawthorns, but the youngster’s “strong preference” is to stay at West Brom until the end of the season.

West Bromwich Albion stay

Diangana is progressing well at West Brom, and it would make sense for the midfielder to continue his development at The Hawthorns.

After all, the 21-year-old is getting regular first-team football, and manager Bilic is getting the best out of him.

A return to West Ham would disrupt Diangana’s development, and it would be better for him if he stayed at the Baggies.