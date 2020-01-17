Report: Arteta happy to sanction Arsenal star's departure, confident can cope without him

Arsenal are reportedly ready to let Shkodran Mustafi leave.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is 'confident' the club can cope without Shkodran Mustafi if he leaves, The Sun report

Arteta's agent is reportedly trying to find him a move during the transfer window.

Mustafi, 27, has not played since Arsenal's 2-1 home defeat to Chelsea at the end of December.

He is not in the Gunners' plans and while defence is a weak area, Arteta is happy to let him leave.

This is despite an injury to Calum Chambers.

Mustafi has been unable to hold down a regular starting place at Arsenal over the past year and has come in for heavy criticism from supporters.

He needs a fresh start, it is just a question of whether he can find a new club at the level he wants to play at this month.

Another question for Arsenal is whether they would let him leave on loan, or would they hold out for a permanent offer.

Mustafi's best chance of leaving is most likely on a loan deal.