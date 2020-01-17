Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

Report: Moyes put in work to bring 26-year-old to West Ham even before January started

John Verrall
David Moyes of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on January 9, 2020 in Romford, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

David Moyes has made Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley one of his top targets at West Ham United.

Ross Barkley of Chelsea celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the FA Cup Third Round match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on January 05, 2020 in...

According to a report in the Daily Mirror, West Ham United boss David Moyes put in the groundwork for Ross Barkley’s potential move to the London Stadium even before the January transfer window had opened.

Moyes asked Chelsea if he could take Barkley on loan before the month started, with the West Ham boss making the England international one of his top targets.

At that time Chelsea quickly batted away West Ham’s enquiry, suggesting that they wanted to keep Barkley.

 

However, Moyes is said not to have given up hope that Barkley could arrive in the coming weeks.

Moyes believes that Chelsea could still loan out Barkley, as he hasn’t secured a starting place in Frank Lampard’s side.

The problem for West Ham is that Barkley actually arguably put in his best performance of the season in Chelsea’s last game.

Ross Barkley of Chelsea celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Chelsea FC at St Mary's Stadium on October 7, 2018 in...

Barkley impressed as Chelsea beat Burnley 3-0 last weekend, with the England international serving up a reminder of his quality.

West Ham’s hopes, therefore, appear to still be slim - but there is no doubting that Barkley would increase the quality available to Moyes, if he was to arrive.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch