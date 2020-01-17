Report: Moyes put in work to bring 26-year-old to West Ham even before January started

David Moyes has made Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley one of his top targets at West Ham United.

According to a report in the Daily Mirror, West Ham United boss David Moyes put in the groundwork for Ross Barkley’s potential move to the London Stadium even before the January transfer window had opened.

Moyes asked Chelsea if he could take Barkley on loan before the month started, with the West Ham boss making the England international one of his top targets.

At that time Chelsea quickly batted away West Ham’s enquiry, suggesting that they wanted to keep Barkley.

However, Moyes is said not to have given up hope that Barkley could arrive in the coming weeks.

Moyes believes that Chelsea could still loan out Barkley, as he hasn’t secured a starting place in Frank Lampard’s side.

The problem for West Ham is that Barkley actually arguably put in his best performance of the season in Chelsea’s last game.

Barkley impressed as Chelsea beat Burnley 3-0 last weekend, with the England international serving up a reminder of his quality.

West Ham’s hopes, therefore, appear to still be slim - but there is no doubting that Barkley would increase the quality available to Moyes, if he was to arrive.