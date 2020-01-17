Quick links

Report: Manager ready to let Villa sign £29m player from his side

John Verrall
Aston Villa are said to be keen on Leicester City forward Islam Slimani, as Dean Smith hunts new additions.

According to the Birmingham Mail, Aston Villa could be on the verge of completing a deal for Islam Slimani.

Slimani is currently contracted to Leicester City, but he is on loan at Monaco.

That could have presented a challenge to Villa, who are keen to land the striker.

But Leicester boss Rodgers is believed to be willing to relocate Slimani at Villa.

 

Rodgers is open to letting Slimani join another Premier League club, and is ready to let Villa sign the £29 million striker (BBC Sport).

If Villa were to bring in Slimani he could have an immediate route into Dean Smith’s side’s first-team, as they are short of numbers up-front.

Slimani would offer Villa a presence in forward areas, following an injury to Wesley.

Slimani’s time at Leicester wasn’t particularly productive, but the Algerian would be looking to prove that he has what it takes to make an impact in the Premier League, if he was to move to the claret and blues.

The 31-year-old could be in competition with Ally Samatta if he was to move to Villa Park, as the Genk forward is expected to join Smith’s side in the coming days, according to the Birmingham Mail.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

