Report: Daniel Levy’s preference regarding signing a striker for Tottenham Hotspur this month

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want a new striker this month.

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy prefers to sign a striker on loan to a permanent contract in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Tottenham are on the hunt for a striker this month due to the injury to England international Harry Kane.

The report has claimed that Spurs chairman Levy prefers to land a striker on loan to signing him on a permanent contract.

Sensible plan?

While it is clear that Tottenham need to sign a striker this month, the North London club also need to be sensible about who they get.

It is not easy to find any quality players in the January transfer window, especially a striker, as those who are doing well will not be sold by their clubs or will command a massive transfer fee.

Spurs simply cannot splash a lot of cash and sign the wrong striker this month or a striker who will not hit the ground running.

It is a sensible plan to try to sign a striker on loan instead of paying a hefty transfer fee for one.