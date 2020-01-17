Report claims club Celtic are set to beat to signing could sign £3m Bhoys recruit instead

Celtic appear to have won the race to sign Ismaila Soro.

A club with whom Celtic were allegedly competing for a new central midfielder could sign one of the Bhoys' instead.

Sky Sports reported earlier this week that Celtic would need to outbid the Belgian side Genk if they wanted to land the Ivorian Ismaila Soro from Bnei Yehuda.

Subscribe

But in quotes published by The Daily Record on Thursday, Soro claimed that he would fly to Glasgow today -suggesting that the Scottish Champions have indeed won the race for his signature.

And according to The Scottish Sun, the consolation prize may now be heading in Genk's direction.

The newspaper reports that the Champions League dropouts are now favourites to take another Ivorian, Eboue Kouassi, on loan from Celtic.

Kouassi has not appeared for the Bhoys since October 2018 owing to a cruciate ligament injury.

And it is claimed that the £3 million Brendan Rodgers recruit may now be offered the chance to kickstart his career in Belgium's top division.

It is speculated that the proposed deal could include an option for Genk to buy Kouassi outright.

Soro is expected to cost Celtic in the region of £2m.