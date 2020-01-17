Report: Brendan Rodgers competing with Chelsea for player he wanted at Liverpool

Southampton left-back Ryan Bertrand is reportedly on Leicester City’s radar.

According to The Daily Mail, Leicester City are competing with Chelsea for Southampton left-back Ryan Bertrand.

It has been reported that Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has identified Bertrand as a replacement for Ben Chilwell, who is on the radar of Chelsea.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is keeping an eye on Bertrand as well, and so are Italian giants Inter Milan, according to the report.

The report has claimed that Rodgers wanted to sign the 30-year-old left-back when he was the manager of Liverpool, having worked with him at Reading as well.

Good signing for Leicester City?

Chilwell is one of the best left-backs in the Premier League, and it is not going to be easy for Leicester to find a suitable replacement.

Although Bertrand is 30 years of age, he would be a decent signing for the Foxes, as he is a very good left-back who knows the Premier League inside out.

According to WhoScored, the England international left-back has made 16 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Southampton so far this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.