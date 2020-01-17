Quick links

Report: Brendan Rodgers competing with Chelsea for player he wanted at Liverpool

Ryan Bertrand during a Southampton FC training session at the Staplewood Campus on January 16, 2020 in Southampton, England.
Southampton left-back Ryan Bertrand is reportedly on Leicester City’s radar.

Ryan Bertrand of Southampton during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Southampton FC at The King Power Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

According to The Daily Mail, Leicester City are competing with Chelsea for Southampton left-back Ryan Bertrand.

It has been reported that Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has identified Bertrand as a replacement for Ben Chilwell, who is on the radar of Chelsea.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is keeping an eye on Bertrand as well, and so are Italian giants Inter Milan, according to the report.

The report has claimed that Rodgers wanted to sign the 30-year-old left-back when he was the manager of Liverpool, having worked with him at Reading as well.

 

Good signing for Leicester City?

Chilwell is one of the best left-backs in the Premier League, and it is not going to be easy for Leicester to find a suitable replacement.

Although Bertrand is 30 years of age, he would be a decent signing for the Foxes, as he is a very good left-back who knows the Premier League inside out.

According to WhoScored, the England international left-back has made 16 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Southampton so far this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.

Ryan Bertrand of Southampton warms up before the Premier League match between Leicester City and Southampton FC at The King Power Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

