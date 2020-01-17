Quick links

Report: Aston Villa open to offers for midfielder Steve Bruce signed

Henri Lansbury of Aston Villa in action during a training session at Bodymoor Heath training ground on January 10, 2020 in Birmingham, England.
Henri Lansbury has struggled at Aston Villa since joining in January 2017.

According to The Telegraph, Aston Villa are open to offers for midfielder Henri Lansbury.

No further details have been given in the report, but it seems that the Premier League club are ready to sell the former Nottingham Forest star.

 

Disappointing Aston Villa spell

Lansbury joined Villa from Forest in January 2017 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £2.75 million and when Steve Bruce - now the manager of Newcastle United - was in charge of the Villans.

Much was expected of the former England Under-21 international when he arrived at Villa Park, but the midfielder has struggled for form and has also had injury issues.

So far this season, the former Arsenal midfielder has played just 190 minutes in the Premier League, while in 2018-19 he played 98 minutes in the Championship and played 593 minutes in the second division in 2017-18, according to WhoScored.

It is clear that Lansbury does not feature in Villa manager Dean Smith’s plan, and it would make sense for the Villans to part company with him in the January transfer window.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

