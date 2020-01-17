Report: Aston Villa open to offers for midfielder Steve Bruce signed

Henri Lansbury has struggled at Aston Villa since joining in January 2017.

According to The Telegraph, Aston Villa are open to offers for midfielder Henri Lansbury.

No further details have been given in the report, but it seems that the Premier League club are ready to sell the former Nottingham Forest star.

Disappointing Aston Villa spell

Lansbury joined Villa from Forest in January 2017 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £2.75 million and when Steve Bruce - now the manager of Newcastle United - was in charge of the Villans.

Much was expected of the former England Under-21 international when he arrived at Villa Park, but the midfielder has struggled for form and has also had injury issues.

So far this season, the former Arsenal midfielder has played just 190 minutes in the Premier League, while in 2018-19 he played 98 minutes in the Championship and played 593 minutes in the second division in 2017-18, according to WhoScored.

It is clear that Lansbury does not feature in Villa manager Dean Smith’s plan, and it would make sense for the Villans to part company with him in the January transfer window.