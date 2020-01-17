Report: Arsenal join race for £17m flyer who Sokratis knows well

Olympiakos left-back Kostas Tsimikas is reportedly a target for Premier League giants Arsenal, as well as PSG's Layvin Kurzawa.

Arsenal are making a move for Olympiakos left-back Kostas Tsimikas, according to Napoli Online, with The Gunners very much in the market for reinforcements on the flank.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has been very open about the lack of full-backs at his disposal and it seems that the men above him are working hard to bring in a new face before the transfer window slams shut.

Goal reports that Arsenal have held talks about a £6 million deal to sign France international Layvin Kurzawa from Paris Saint-Germain – but the former Monaco man is not the only left-back on their radar.

Tsimikas caught the eye of clubs all over Europe with his swashbuckling performances in the Champions League group-stages against Bayern Munich and Tottenham, displays that appear to have paved the way for a move away from his Greek homeland.

AreaNapoli reported earlier in the week that Tsimikas, who Olympiakos value at £17 million, had said ‘yes’ to a potential switch to Atalanta and, as you might have guessed, Napoli.

But new reports from the south of Italy suggest that Gennaro Gattuso’s side are now facing competition from Arsenal. The Gunners, it seems, are hedging their bets with a deal for Kurzawa not yet completed.

Tsimikas would be far more expensive than the Frenchman but he is also younger and has the rapid pace and attack-minded style that should suit a team with Arsenal’s attacking ambitions.

Aleksandar Kovasevic, who plays for Olympiakos’s rivals Xanthi, admitted to Red King recently that Tsimikas was the ‘best in the league’ at present.

A move to England would see Tsimikas link up with his Greece international team-mate Sokratis Papastathopoulos.