Report: All-action star begs club president to let him join Celtic

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are reportedly set to add Bnei Yahuda midfielder Ismaila Soro to Neil Lennon's Hoops squad.

Ismaila Soro has made a ‘personal plea’ to Bnei Yahuda’s president as he closes in on a £2 million move to Celtic, as reported by the Scottish Sun.

A player who former Bnei coach Yossi Abuksis described as ‘simply the best’ in the Israeli top flight appears to be on the verge of becoming Celtic’s second signing of the January transfer window.

After a protracted transfer saga, Soro is set to follow in the footsteps of Patryk Klimala with the Scottish Premiership champions expected to hand the Ivorian a four-and-a-half year contract at Parkhead.

Soro has also been linked with clubs in Belgium and elsewhere in Europe but the chance to join Celtic appears to be too good to turn down.

The all-action ankle-biter has even approached Bnei Yahuda president Barak Abramov personally in an attempt to push through a move to Glasgow.

And it does not take a genius to work out why Soro sees joining Celtic as a life-changing opportunity.

So many players have been transformed from a little-known youngster into one of Europe’s hottest prospects in Scotland’s second city, with Virgil van Dijk, Moussa Dembele, Victor Wanyama and co going on to secure big-money moves to one of the continent’s biggest leagues after acing their apprenticeship at Celtic.