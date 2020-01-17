Quick links

West Ham United

Newcastle United

Premier League

Report: After being offered to Newcastle and West Ham, £21m striker agrees move elsewhere

John Verrall
Karl Toko Ekambi of Villarreal celebrates a goal during the La Liga Santander match between Villarreal and Alaves at Estadio de la Ceramica on October 25, 2019 in Vila-real, Spain
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United and West Ham United both were informed of Karl Toko-Ekambi's availability, according to reports.

Toko Ekambi of Villarreal is tackled by Andrew Halliday of Rangers during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Villarreal CF and Rangers at Estadio de la Ceramica on September 20,...

According to France Football, Villarreal striker Karl Toko-Ekambi is set to sign for Lyon, after being offered to both Newcastle United and West Ham United.

El Periodico Mediterraneo suggested that Newcastle and West Ham were both offered the chance to sign the £21 million forward.

But it seems that Lyon have now managed to work a deal out for the striker.

 

That means Newcastle and West Ham will be forced to look elsewhere, as they both look to strengthen up-top.

West Ham and Newcastle both spent big on forwards in the summer, but Sebastian Haller and Joelinton have both found things difficult in the Premier League.

Karl Toko Ekambi of Villarreal celebrates a goal during the La Liga Santander match between Villarreal and Alaves at Estadio de la Ceramica on October 25, 2019 in Vila-real, Spain

While Haller has shown some signs of quality, Joelinton still only has one league goal to his name since moving to Newcastle.

West Ham and Newcastle would, ideally, like to bring in a goalscorer over the January transfer window.

But with Toko-Ekambi agreeing to move elsewhere, their options are quickly narrowing.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch