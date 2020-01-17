Report: After being offered to Newcastle and West Ham, £21m striker agrees move elsewhere

Newcastle United and West Ham United both were informed of Karl Toko-Ekambi's availability, according to reports.

According to France Football, Villarreal striker Karl Toko-Ekambi is set to sign for Lyon, after being offered to both Newcastle United and West Ham United.

El Periodico Mediterraneo suggested that Newcastle and West Ham were both offered the chance to sign the £21 million forward.

But it seems that Lyon have now managed to work a deal out for the striker.

That means Newcastle and West Ham will be forced to look elsewhere, as they both look to strengthen up-top.

West Ham and Newcastle both spent big on forwards in the summer, but Sebastian Haller and Joelinton have both found things difficult in the Premier League.

While Haller has shown some signs of quality, Joelinton still only has one league goal to his name since moving to Newcastle.

West Ham and Newcastle would, ideally, like to bring in a goalscorer over the January transfer window.

But with Toko-Ekambi agreeing to move elsewhere, their options are quickly narrowing.