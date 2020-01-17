Report: £20m star really wants to sign for Tottenham this month

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be keen on Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino, as Jose Mourinho looks to strengthen in midfield.

According to Alfredo Pedulla, Matias Vecino really wants to move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham are said to be interested in the Inter Milan midfielder, who could be used as part of a swap deal for Christian Eriksen.

And Vecino is believed to see the appeal in Tottenham, with the Uruguayan keen to make a move.

The £20 million (Goal) international, could help to bolster Jose Mourinho’s side’s midfielder for the remainder of the campaign, as they look to climb up the Premier League table.

Whether Vecino would be included in a deal to take Eriksen to Inter remains to be seen, but it is thought that a potential move to Spurs is edging closer.

Vecino would join Gedson Fernandes as a new midfielder for Mourinho to pick from, with the area clearly being one which Mourinho feels needs improving.

The likes of Eric Dier and Harry Winks haven’t fully convinced this season, while Moussa Sissoko is set to miss much of the rest of the campaign.

Vecino hasn’t actually enjoyed the best of season at Inter, but he is a well rounded player, who could operate either in defensive or attacking midfield for Spurs if he was to arrive.