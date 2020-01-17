Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: £20m star really wants to sign for Tottenham this month

John Verrall
Matias Vecino of Internazionale celebrates after scoring the team's third goal during the Serie A match between AS Roma and FC Internazionale on August 26, 2017 in Rome, Italy.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be keen on Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino, as Jose Mourinho looks to strengthen in midfield.

Matias Vecino of Internazionale celebrates after scoring the team's third goal during the Serie A match between AS Roma and FC Internazionale on August 26, 2017 in Rome, Italy.

According to Alfredo Pedulla, Matias Vecino really wants to move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham are said to be interested in the Inter Milan midfielder, who could be used as part of a swap deal for Christian Eriksen.

And Vecino is believed to see the appeal in Tottenham, with the Uruguayan keen to make a move.

The £20 million (Goal) international, could help to bolster Jose Mourinho’s side’s midfielder for the remainder of the campaign, as they look to climb up the Premier League table.

 

Whether Vecino would be included in a deal to take Eriksen to Inter remains to be seen, but it is thought that a potential move to Spurs is edging closer.

Vecino would join Gedson Fernandes as a new midfielder for Mourinho to pick from, with the area clearly being one which Mourinho feels needs improving.

Matias Vecino of FC Internazionale during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and FC Internazionale at Stadio San Paolo Naples Italy on 6 January 2020.

The likes of Eric Dier and Harry Winks haven’t fully convinced this season, while Moussa Sissoko is set to miss much of the rest of the campaign.

Vecino hasn’t actually enjoyed the best of season at Inter, but he is a well rounded player, who could operate either in defensive or attacking midfield for Spurs if he was to arrive.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch