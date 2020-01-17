Rangers reject admits he'd love a second Ibrox chance

Steven Gerrard's Rangers sold Zak Rudden to Glasgow neighbours Partick Thistle this week - but will he ever return to the Scottish Premiership giants?

Zak Rudden might have brought an end to a decade at Rangers Football Club this week but, speaking to the Record, the new Partick Thistle striker has admitted that he still harbours dreams of leading the line for the Ibrox giants.

One of the most highly-rated young attackers to emerge at Auchenhowie since the turn of the century has sealed a winter switch to one of Rangers’ Glasgow rivals – a move which raised plenty of eyebrows on the blue side of the city.

Despite boasting an excellent record at youth level, Rudden never managed to force his way into Steven Gerrard’s first-team plans and he will now be hoping to make a name for himself elsewhere in the Scottish game.

But Rudden has not given up yet on a future with The Gers with the Premiership challengers including a buy-back clause in the Scotland U19 international’s Partick contract.

“Maybe three or four years down the line I would hope to be back at Rangers,” Rudden said.

"Is it hard to leave Rangers? Of course it is. After almost 10 years at the club it's a weird one to be leaving. I realised that my dream of making it to the first team might never be realised when I kept getting put out on loan.

"They were ready to put me out on another loan this month but I thought it might be better just to go out and feel comfortable somewhere. I thought it was time to go.”

Whether Rudden will ever realise his potential and prove that he is ready to follow in the footsteps of Alfredo Morelos and co remains to be seen, however.

The Edinburgh-born youngster proved to be a massive disappointment on loan at Plymouth Argyle in the first half of 2019/20, scoring twice in 14 games in England’s fourth tier. But Rudden is still 19 and he’s only getting started.