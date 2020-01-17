Quick links

PSG fans react as Layvin Kurzawa is linked with Arsenal move

Arsenal are said to be interesting in Layvin Kurzawa, as they search for a left-back to bolster their options.

PSG fans appear delighted that Layvin Kurzawa could be heading to Arsenal.

The Guardian have suggested that Arsenal are hopeful of signing Kurzawa, with a move thought to be ending closer.

 

Kurzawa is out of contract in the summer, but Arsenal are keen to bring him in now - as they are so short at left-back.

Mikel Arteta has been forced to use Bukayo Saka at full-back regularly throughout his time in charge so far, with Kieran Tierney out injured.

Saka has actually performed well, but the youngster is more comfortable in advanced areas, and there is a feeling that they will be tougher to break down with Kurzawa involved.

However, Arsenal supporters may be discouraged to see how PSG fans have reacted to the rumours.

Arsenal are yet to bring in a new player in January yet, but Arteta is thought to have a small amount of funds to make additions over the coming week.

