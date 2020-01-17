Where to buy Proper 12 Whiskey: Find Conor McGregor's signature drink online and in-store

Not content to just stick to MMA, Conor McGregor now has his own whiskey.

Conor McGregor is obviously best known for his stellar MMA fighting career and for being one of the most self-assured fighters in the sport. 

On top of that, McGregor is also hugely proud of his Irish heritage so it's no surprise that in 2019, the world-renowned star, who is returning to UFC action on January 18th 2020, launched his very own brand of Irish whiskey.

The whiskey in question is Proper No. Twelve but where can curious fans and connoisseurs find Conor McGregor's now-signature drink?

What is Proper No. Twelve Whiskey?

According to the Proper Twelve website, the whiskey is an ultra-smooth blend of golden grain and single malt with hints of vanilla, honey and toasted wood for a rich complexity.

To create Proper Twelve Whiskey, Conor McGregor teamed up with the oldest whiskey distillery on the Isle of Ireland to create this unique blend.  

For a good cause

On top of having a profitable brand of whiskey, Conor McGregor's Proper Twelve also has a good cause behind it. 

For each case of Proper Twelve that's sold, $5 will be donated to local first responder units around the world, up to $1 million annually. 

Where to buy

Given Conor McGregor's huge popularity, Proper Twelve is available fairly widely in the UK. 

Online, Proper Twelve is available almost anywhere from the likes of The Whisky Exchange (£27.95 for 70cl) to Amazon (£25.89 for 70cl). 

According to Metro, when it first launched in mainland UK, Proper Twelve was available at all Asda stores and Tesco was reportedly selling the drink in Ireland itself.

But as of January 2020, none of the UK's major supermarkets have Proper Twelve listed on their websites, but this doesn't mean that the whiskey won't be available to buy in stores themselves. 

