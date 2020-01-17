Graham Potter's prior comments on Ezequiel Schelotto make very interesting reading for Aston Villa fans

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is reportedly interested in the Premier League full-back.

Reported Aston Villa target Ezequiel Schelotto may be out of favour at his current club but a previous appraisal by his manager suggests he is just what Dean Smith's charges need at Villa Park.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, the Villans are considering a move for the Brighton and Hove Albion full-back, who is also being tracked by Serie A outfit Cagliari.

Schelotto joined the Seagulls in the summer of 2017 for around £2.75 million (BBC Sport), and has made 28 appearances for the club, only five of which have come this season.

The 30-year-old is currently out of favour at the Amex Stadium and has only made one start this season, after spending the previous one on loan at his former club Chievo Verona.

Villa, meanwhile, are fighting for their Premier League lives and could do with both defensive reinforcing and more impact in attack, which is why Graham Potter's prior comments on Schelotto are interesting.

Potter spoke to the Brighton website after October's 3-2 win over Everton, during which Schelotto made his return to action after a long layoff with a knee injury, his first appearance for the Seagulls since May 2018.

"He’s done amazingly well and got back to action so quickly," said Potter. "We’ve had to hold him back to be honest, as he was looking at me as if I’m the worst person in the world for not getting him in the squad a bit sooner. He’s fighting every day, is a charismatic player, and brings a lot of energy down that side.

"In terms of the profile of a player down that side, he is someone that can get up and down well, and has good pace to threaten their backline. He also does his defensive work, so it’s very pleasing to have two good guys competing for those two positions."