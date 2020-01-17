Quick links

Player sends message to West Ham United after exit

(L-R) Martin Samuelsen of FK Haugesund, Nick Viergever of PSV during the UEFA Europa League match between PSV v FK Haugesund at the Philips Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Eindhoven...
Martin Samuelsen has joined Hull City from West Ham United.

(L-R) Martin Samuelsen of FK Haugesund, Nick Viergever of PSV during the UEFA Europa League match between PSV v FK Haugesund at the Philips Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Eindhoven...

Martin Samuelsen has taken to Twitter to send a message to West Ham United after joining Hull City in the January transfer window.

As announced on Hull’s official website, the Championship club have signed Samuelsen from Premier League outfit West Ham a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The 22-year-old, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, joined the Hammers in 2015, but the youngster failed to establish himself in the London club’s first team.

 

During his time at West Ham, the Norway international had loan spells at Peterborough United, Blackburn Rovers, Burton Albion, VVV-Venlo and Haugesund.

The youngster has sent messages to both West Ham and Hull on Twitter, and some fans of the Championship club are delighted with his arrival, as shown below.

Good signing for Hull City

Samuelsen is a very talented young player who could flourish in the Championship and be a success at Hull.

The Norway international is a very creative player, and while he could take a while to adapt to life at the Tigers, he could prove to be a very good signing in the end.

(L-R) Martin Samuelsen of VVV Venlo, Calvin Verdonk of Feyenoord during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Feyenoord v VVV-Venlo at the Stadium Feijenoord on December 6, 2018 in...

