Patrick Vieira responds when asked if Liverpool can go unbeaten for the whole season

Partick Vieira was part of the Arsenal side who went unbeaten throughout a Premier League campaign, and he thinks Liverpool can do the same.

Arsenal invincible Patrick Vieira has claimed to the Daily Mail that he believes Liverpool can better his side’s achievement.

Arsenal made it through the entirety of the 2003/04 campaign without losing a league game, as they picked up the Premier League title.

Liverpool are now closing in on matching that achievement, having avoided defeat in their first 21 league games this term.

And Vieira thinks that Liverpool could manage to stay unbeaten and have a greater points total than Arsenal did 16 years ago.

He said: "They can do it and they can do it with more wins than we had.

"The spirit, the togetherness, the momentum and the belief are all there. They have been unbelievable, but they didn't just build this team last year, it has taken them five years. When you have time, it is good for a manager."

For Liverpool to remain unbeaten for the rest of the season would be a huge achievement for Jurgen Klopp’s side, but they should actually get stronger in the coming weeks.

Liverpool have been suffering with injuries in recent times, but they now have Fabinho returning, which should bolster their midfield even further.

The Reds’ next outing comes against Manchester United, before they take on Wolves at Molineux, in two games which should test Klopp’s side even further.