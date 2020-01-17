Our View: Marcelo Bielsa comments may change reported Leeds United target’s mind

Leeds United are reportedly interested in Che Adams of Southampton.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has suggested to Leeds Live that Southampton striker Che Adams will not be guaranteed a place in the starting lineup should he move to Elland Road in the January transfer window.

According to The Express, Leeds are interested in signing Adams on loan Premier League outfit Southampton this month.

Adams is reported to be keen on moving to Elland Road, with the West Yorkshire outfit looking for a striker following the return of Eddie Nketiah to Arsenal after his loan spell at Elland Road was cut short due to lack of playing time.

Bielsa has suggested that if the 23-year-old Englishman joins his team, then he will have to work hard to get into the starting lineup and will not be guaranteed a place in the first XI.

Bielsa told Leeds Live: “We are not in condition to say to one player you will come and play the rest of the season. We know perfectly one player not competing needs a process to compete again.

“Don’t forget everyone criticised Bamford until he got fit to compete. So that means supporters also value when one player is fit to compete. Do you think one great player who is doing well in his team is going to come here to Leeds?

“[Che] Adams was one of them. Do you think Adams is playing regularly? Adams is not playing regularly, so if he comes, of course we need to adapt to some situations.

“For this reason, I am disappointed with the situation of Nketiah and Arsenal because we have 19 matches left, three months of competition.”

No Leeds United transfer?

Adams is already struggling for playing time at Southampton, and there is little incentive for him to join a club in the Championship and warm the substitutes' bench.

It is clear that Patrick Bamford is Bielsa’s first-choice striker, and if the former Chelsea man does not suffer a dip in form or has injury problems, then he will start matches on a regular basis?

Would Adams join Leeds knowing that he would be playing second fiddle to Bamford? Probably not.