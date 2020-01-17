Our Man in Japan season 2: Five countries James May should visit next

James May: Our Man in Japan has proved to be a popular addition to Amazon Prime Video and fans are keen to see more.

While he's best known for being 'Captain Slow' in the former Top Gear and now The Grand Tour trio alongside Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond, James May is often one for branching out on his own.

And more often than not, James May's standalone shows are really rather brilliant with James May's Toy Stories, James May's Manlab and James May: The Reassembler all particular highlights.

Now though, James May has taken it upon himself to travel the length of one of the most fascinating countries in the world, Japan.

The new series, James May: Our Man in Japan, follows the intrepid adventurer as he journies from the northern tip of Japan to the south of the ancient archipelago.

But now that his adventure is over, fans have started to ask for more but where could James May go next?

SENSATIONAL SUMRAI: Yujiro steals the show in James May: Our Man in Japan

James May: Our Man in Japan

If James May's part in the Grand Tour trio isn't enough for you, his new Amazon Prime series offers up plenty of the shaggy-haired presenter as he spends six episodes exploring the wonders of Japan.

However, rather than exploring the same beaten track as every other documentary, James May's series attempts to show some of the lesser-known sights and sounds of Japan.

The series arrived on Amazon Prime Video on January 3rd so it's no surprise that fans have started asking for more now that they've finished watching the fascinating series.

Fans want to see more

It doesn't come as much of a surprise to see fans taking to social media asking for a second season.

One Twitter user has commented: "Really loving 'James May: Our Man In Japan', is a Season 2 in the pipeline?"

While another added: "Hey Bim, guess what? I thoroughly enjoyed James May: Our Man in Japan. Hopefully there is Season 2 of this."

And finally, this fan sums up their wishes very simply by saying: "I want Season 2 already."

The biggest question on fans' minds is whether or not James May's series will get another season. The answer to which is unclear at the minute as Amazon are undoubtedly keeping track of the show's viewing figures after it launched.

But if James May: Our Man in Japan was to get another series, would it stay in Japan, or rename itself and move elsewhere?

OUR MAN IN JAPAN: James May fans want more with hilarious translator Maki

Where should James May go next?

The biggest question is obviously, whether or not the series will be renewed at all, but if it is there are plenty of countries out there that would make for a perfect destination for James May to explore.

Unfortunately, Japan's probably the best possible country James could have started his adventure in as Japan is "about the most abroad place you can be" as an English person as James even says himself so there is a risk that other locations might fall flat in comparison.

However, that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of locations that would still make for a fascinating series as we're about to explore.

India

There's certainly plenty of potential in a visit to India. It's an enormously vast country with one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and also has thousands of years worth of culture and history to explore as well as plenty of hugely spiritual locations.

China

Like Japan, China is a country that mixes its ancient past and modern present together and as we've seen in episodes of Top Gear and The Grand Tour in the past, is one of the fastest developing countries on Earth and could be a prime location to explore.

Mexico

Heading away from Asia for this suggestion, we have Mexico, a country arguably best known for its food, which has been butchered by the rest of the world, and day of the dead celebrations. But beyond that outer layer and popular tourist destinations, it'd be fascinating to learn more about the Central American country, providing there are no run-ins with any drug cartels.

South Korea

Ideally, a series through all of Korea, North and South, would be the best way to go about this Far East country, contrasting the differences between the two very different outlooks in the respective nations. However, North Korea are famously secretive about letting foreign film crews in and a series on South Korea alone, which is quite similar to Japan already, could be a little too samey, as it were.

Russia

And finally, we come to the biggest country on Earth and one that is still shrowded in this layer of mystery thanks to its infamous president, Russia. The inspiration behind this suggestion comes from the Top Gear episode in Ukraine where Clarkson, Hammond and May ventured through Crimea, passing through cold war airbases and even the site of the Chernobyl disaster. More of that but on Russia would no doubt make for a fascinating watch.