'Orta masterplan': Some Leeds fans think multi-million deal is on after Friday development

Leeds United have been linked with a move for the Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen.

Some Leeds United fans are growing in excitement after one of their rumoured January target's clubs recruited in his position.

The Sun reported on Thursday that Leeds have offered Hull City £3 million to loan Jarrod Bowen until the end of the season.

And the newspaper claimed that figure could rise to £15m if the Whites are promoted.

It added that the bid leaves Hull facing 'a dilemma' - as the eventual fee matches their asking price for the winger.

And though the speculation has since been shut down by The Yorkshire Evening Post, Hull's capture of the former Leeds man Mallik Wilks on Friday has brought renewed hope to the Whites' support base.

The Orta masterplan is in full swing now baby. Wilks to Barnsley, followed by Odour and Halme. Wilks on to Hull, Bowen to Leeds.



Genius. #lufc https://t.co/VKeeAFcAmO — Tom Huffinley (@THuff1994) January 17, 2020

Hull have signed #lufc old boy Malik wilks. A replacement for oh I don’t know say....Jarred Bowen??

It could be on, pump it up whites are going up!!

What you think @PhilHay_ ? — N (@N65590035N) January 17, 2020

Hull have just signed a winger. Young lad by the name of Wilks. Bowen on his bike? — Keep fighting (@sam51h) January 17, 2020

@PhilHay_ do you reckon Wilks going to Hull could open up a Bowen exit Phil? — Tom Braginton (@Braggers96) January 17, 2020

@reluctantnicko alan does Bowen to leeds have more legs now that they've signed Malik wilks or were they always in for him. Seems odd signing if they are keeping Bowen — Stuart Murphy (@StuartMurphy10) January 17, 2020

BREAKING: Milik Wilks to @hullfcofficial confirmed allowing @LUFC to tie up the loan deal for Jim Bowen — 1919 - 2019 (@scotttownend2) January 17, 2020

Hull sign Wilks from Barnsley. Plays same role as Bowen! It’s happening...he’s leaving, shame it’s not to us #lufc — Rambo-84-LUFC (@BlatherwickRhys) January 17, 2020

Bowen has scored or made 21 goals in 27 Championship games for Hull this season, putting the Tigers in promotion contention themselves.

But Hull may struggle to generate a fee as high as the one allegedly proposed by Leeds if they wait until the end of the campaign, when the former Hereford player is due to enter the final year of his contract.

Wilks came through the Whites' academy system and played once for the West Yorkshire side before joining Barnsley last summer.

But after falling out of favour under the new Tykes manager Gerhard Struber, the 21-year-old has reunited with his former Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann at Hull.

The Tigers have struck a six-month loan deal for Wilks, which contains an option to buy.