'Orta masterplan': Some Leeds fans think multi-million deal is on after Friday development

Aiden Cusick
Leeds fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United have been linked with a move for the Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen.

Some Leeds United fans are growing in excitement after one of their rumoured January target's clubs recruited in his position.

The Sun reported on Thursday that Leeds have offered Hull City £3 million to loan Jarrod Bowen until the end of the season.

And the newspaper claimed that figure could rise to £15m if the Whites are promoted.

 

It added that the bid leaves Hull facing 'a dilemma' - as the eventual fee matches their asking price for the winger.

And though the speculation has since been shut down by The Yorkshire Evening Post, Hull's capture of the former Leeds man Mallik Wilks on Friday has brought renewed hope to the Whites' support base.

Bowen has scored or made 21 goals in 27 Championship games for Hull this season, putting the Tigers in promotion contention themselves.

But Hull may struggle to generate a fee as high as the one allegedly proposed by Leeds if they wait until the end of the campaign, when the former Hereford player is due to enter the final year of his contract.

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City celebrates after his team's third goal during the FA Cup Third Round match between Rotherham United and Hull City at The New York Stadium on January 04, 2020 in...

Wilks came through the Whites' academy system and played once for the West Yorkshire side before joining Barnsley last summer.

But after falling out of favour under the new Tykes manager Gerhard Struber, the 21-year-old has reunited with his former Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann at Hull.

Mallik Wilks of Barnsley during the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Fulham at Oakwell Stadium on August 03, 2019 in Barnsley, England.

The Tigers have struck a six-month loan deal for Wilks, which contains an option to buy.

