Official says club may ‘give up’ Liverpool loanee Klopp reportedly thinks is amazing

Taiwo Awoniyi is on loan at Mainz from Liverpool.

Mainz Sporting Director Rouven Schroder has suggested that Taiwo Awoniyi could return to his parent club Liverpool, as quoted in Fussballtransfers.com.

Schroder has said that Mainz are well stocked in their forward department, and has suggested that the German club may not have any need for 22-year-old striker.

Fussballtransfers.com quotes Schroder as saying about Awoniyi: “We have very good strikers and a fairly high number of them. It may be that we have to give up Taiwo.”

Disappointing loan spell

Awoniyi joined Bundesliga outfit Mainz on a season-long loan deal from Liverpool in the summer of 2019.

The Nigeria Under-21 international striker has made just one start and only five substitute appearances in the Bundesliga so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Back to Liverpool?

With Awoniyi not getting enough playing time at Mainz and not progressing well, it does not make much sense for Liverpool to keep the youngster at the Bundesliga club.

Recalling the 22-year-old striker and then sending him out to another club for the second half of the season would make sense.

Rated highly by Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp rates Awoniyi highly, according to the Nigerian striker himself, as he told Sporting Life in September 2019 that the club think that he is “an amazing talent” (click here to read more).