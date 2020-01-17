'Tottenham are talking about him': Pundit speaks out on £20m goal machine

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Danny Ings but Charlie Nicholas wonders why he would go to Spurs.

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has spoken about reported Tottenham Hotspur target Danny Ings, who is in fine goalscoring form for Southampton at present (Sky Sports News).

The Saints striker has enjoyed an incredible run of form in front of goal for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side, finding the net 10 times in his last 10 starts, and has 14 goals and 1 assist from 22 Premier League games (Transfermarkt).

Ings' tally for the season is already his best return in England’s top flight and the 27-year-old is responsible for more than half of Southampton’s goals in the league this campaign.

As for Tottenham, they are believed to be in the hunt for a striker, particularly after Harry Kane suffered a long-term injury, and according to the Daily Star, Ings is believed to be on Jose Mourinho's radar.

However, Nicholas wonders why Ings, being in the form of his life and knowing what it's like to endure prolonged periods of being on the bench, would consider such a career move at this stage.

"Danny Ings is in the form of his life at the moment," Nicholas wrote on Sky Sports News. "Tottenham are talking about him currently, but he is in the happiest period of his life; he is guaranteed to play every weekend and is scoring, why would he be interested in moving?

"He has only been at Southampton for a short period and he is doing the business. If he is wanted, Southampton just need to show him some respect and he will stay. He has been there and done the whole sitting on the bench thing. The energy and drive is back at Southampton."

Ings has made 49 appearances for Southampton overall, first on loan from Liverpool and then joining the Saints in a £20million deal, and has 24 goals and four assists for the South Coast side (Transfermarkt).