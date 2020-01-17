Sky Sports pundit criticises Tottenham fans

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur could lose Christian Eriksen this month and numerous Spurs fans have not been exactly happy with the midfielder in recent months.

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has lashed out at Tottenham Hotspur fans after hearing that Christian Eriksen was booed by sections of the Spurs fanbase (Sky Sports News).

The 27-year-old, who was already linked with a move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the summer, has had a pretty poor season for Spurs, with three goals and three assists in 26 games in all competitions, and just 10 Premier League starts (Transfermarkt).

Eriksen's Spurs contract is due to expire at the end of the season and with the transfer window open, the £12.2million signing from Ajax (Transfermarkt) could either be sold this month for a fee, or the player could sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club.

Speculation around Eriksen sealing a move to Serie A side Inter Milan is intensifying, with the Daily Mail reporting on Friday that the Dane's agent, Martin Schoots, had dinner with the Italian club's CEO for sport Giuseppe Marotta.

Writing on Sky Sports News, Nicholas doesn’t understand why Eriksen is being booed, when other Spurs players whose contracts are also not far off expiring have not.

"I heard the Tottenham fans were having a pop at Christian Eriksen," wrote Nicholas. "Why are they booing him? Did they boo Vertonghen, Alderweireld or Rose? No. Why focus on Christian Eriksen? He has been a fabulous player for them. They are back to being pessimists and searching for excuses."

Last season, Eriksen made 51 appearances for Tottenham, scoring 10 goals and claiming 17 assists (Transfermarkt), while the one before, he notched up 14 goals and 13 assists from 47 appearances (Transfermarkt).