'Tremendously cruel': Sky Sports pundit aims dig at Everton fans

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton head to David Moyes' West Ham this weekend in the Premier League.

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has claimed that Everton fans were "tremendously cruel" to David Moyes when he was linked with a return to Goodison Park (Sky Sports News).

Moyes was at Everton between 2002 and 2013, keeping the Toffees in the Premier League in his first few months and enjoying numerous bright seasons at the helm, including a fourth-placed finish in 2004.

Since Moyes and Everton parted ways, the former had a short stint at Old Trafford before going on to manage Real Sociedad, Sunderland and West Ham United, while the latter have had numerous managers at the helm.

Before Marco Silva was axed by the Goodison Park hierarchy, there was talk of Moyes being appointed once again, but fan response to this was largely negative.

As reported by The Mirror on 30 November, "preliminary talks of bringing back former boss David Moyes were scrapped with the Goodison Park decision makers aware of a groundswell of opinion amongst the fans which was against the idea.... it’s believed Moyes himself was also surprised by the reaction."

In the end, Carlo Ancelotti became Everton's new manager, while Moyes linked up once again with West Ham, and the two sides will lock horns at the London Stadium this weekend.

Nicholas, previewing the game, wrote on Sky Sports: "What a cracking game. David Moyes, who I thought would get the Everton job, comes up against his old club once more. I have to be honest; I thought Everton fans were tremendously cruel to Moyes.

"He walks in the door at West Ham and everyone wonders how he will get on. He does have to prove a point and keep West Ham alive, but I did the Everton match and they only just deserved to win against Brighton. In the end, they were panicking."

West Ham are currently 16th in the Premier League table on 22 points, one point above the bottom three, while Everton are 11th in the standings, six points above the Hammers.