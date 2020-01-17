Quick links

Newcastle United reportedly in pole position to sign player West Ham have asked about

(L-R) Sebastiano Esposito of FC Internazionale Milano, Andrea Ranocchia of FC Internazionale Milano, Borja Valero of FC Internazionale Milano, Valentino Lazaro of FC Internazionale Milano...
Newcastle United and West Ham United reportedly want Valentino Lazaro.

Valentino Lazaro of FC Internazionale controls the ball during the Coppa Italia match between FC Internazionale and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 14, 2020 in Milan,...

According to Alfredopedulla.com, Newcastle United are in pole position to sign Valentino Lazaro, meaning that West Ham United coud miss out on the Inter Milan midfielder.

It has been reported that the deal to transfer Lazaro from Inter to Newcastle is progressing well.

This latest report in the Italian media means that West Ham could miss out on the 23-year-old.

FC Inter News recently reported that the Hammers approached Inter over a loan deal for the Austria international, who joined the Italian giants from Hertha Berlin for a transfer fee of €24 million (£20.43 million).

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, Lazaro has made three starts and three substitute appearances in Serie A for Inter so far this season, and he has also played 100 minutes in the Champions League.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the midfielder made 31 appearances in the Bundesliga for Hertha Berlin, scoring three goals and providing six assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Newcastle are 13th in the Premier League table at the moment, while West Ham are currently 16th in the standings.

Valentino Lazaro of FC Internazionale in action during the Coppa Italia match between FC Internazionale and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 14, 2020 in Milan, Italy.

