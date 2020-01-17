Moyes claims Pellegrini signing has huge potential... and he might start him this weekend for West Ham United

West Ham United midfielder Pablo Fornals has only had a limited impact at the London Stadium since his arrival.

David Moyes has told Football London how he thinks Pablo Fornals has ‘big potential’ at West Ham United.

Fornals was snapped up by West Ham in the summer, but he has made a slow start at the London Stadium.

The Spaniard took a while to adjust to life in the Premier League, with the skilful midfielder visibly struggling in his first few appearances in a West Ham shirt.

However, Fornals has really started to show his ability in recent weeks.

The 23-year-old scored for the Hammers against Gillingham in the FA Cup recently.

And Moyes claims that he is a big fan of Fornals, who he thinks has a very bright future.

“I thought against Bournemouth he did very well. Any Spanish player coming to the league takes time to adjust,” Moyes said.

“I think he has big potential, I’m looking forward to working with him for years to come. I think there is a good chance [he starts on Saturday].”

Fornals could be required to start for West Ham as Felipe Anderson is a doubt.

Anderson is West Ham’s chief playmaker, and a lot of the creative burden will fall on Fornals shoulders, if the Brazilian does miss out.

West Ham will be looking to bounce back against Everton tomorrow, as they were beaten 1-0 by Sheffield United in their last outing.