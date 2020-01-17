Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

Moyes claims Pellegrini signing has huge potential... and he might start him this weekend for West Ham United

John Verrall
David Moyes of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on January 9, 2020 in Romford, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United midfielder Pablo Fornals has only had a limited impact at the London Stadium since his arrival.

David Moyes of West Ham United during training at Rush Green on January 3, 2020 in Romford, England.

David Moyes has told Football London how he thinks Pablo Fornals has ‘big potential’ at West Ham United.

Fornals was snapped up by West Ham in the summer, but he has made a slow start at the London Stadium.

The Spaniard took a while to adjust to life in the Premier League, with the skilful midfielder visibly struggling in his first few appearances in a West Ham shirt.

However, Fornals has really started to show his ability in recent weeks.

 

The 23-year-old scored for the Hammers against Gillingham in the FA Cup recently.

And Moyes claims that he is a big fan of Fornals, who he thinks has a very bright future.

“I thought against Bournemouth he did very well. Any Spanish player coming to the league takes time to adjust,” Moyes said.

“I think he has big potential, I’m looking forward to working with him for years to come. I think there is a good chance [he starts on Saturday].”

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles and West Ham United's Pablo Fornals during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal FC at London Stadium on December 9, 2019 in London,...

Fornals could be required to start for West Ham as Felipe Anderson is a doubt.

Anderson is West Ham’s chief playmaker, and a lot of the creative burden will fall on Fornals shoulders, if the Brazilian does miss out.

West Ham will be looking to bounce back against Everton tomorrow, as they were beaten 1-0 by Sheffield United in their last outing.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch