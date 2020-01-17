Mourinho admits he'll be putting Spurs player in the squad for the first ever time tomorrow

Tottenham Hotspur are set to take on Watford at Vicarage Road tomorrow.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has told Football London that Gedson Fernandes will be involved for the first time tomorrow against Watford.

Fernandes only arrived at Tottenham earlier this week, on a loan deal from Benfica.

But the new signing appears to have impressed Mourinho already.

And the Spurs boss feels that he has all the capabilities required to step into his side immediately.

“This weekend they can expect him to be involved, starting or not but for sure involved in the team,” Mourinho said.

“When you get players in January, normally it’s because you need. And we need. because we lost important players for long time so we need his contribution. Young player, yes, just arrived in a new country, yes, but at the same time has experienced of playing for a big club.

“He’s a kid that can play different positions in midfielder, even wide on the right if we need. We got him for his multi-functionality.”

It will now be interesting to see whether Fernandes goes straight into Tottenham’s starting line-up or not.

If Fernandes does come in it is widely expected that he will be used as part of one of Tottenham’s two midfielders positioned in front of their defence.

Fernandes could play alongside Harry Winks or Eric Dier if he is given the nod to start tomorrow, or Mourinho may simply want to use his energy from the bench.

Tottenham are currently in eighth place in the Premier League table, and need to start putting a winning run together if they are to trouble the top four.