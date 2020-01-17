Quick links

'No doubts about his quality'... Manager raves about Tottenham loanee

Tottenham youngster moved to QPR on loan yesterday.

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Jack Clarke sealed his second loan switch of the season yesterday.

Clarke has joined Queens Park Rangers, after his first spell at Leeds didn't work out successfully.

QPR boss Mark Warburton is excited about the move.

 

He has a proven track record of developing young talent, at Brentford, Rangers, and Nottingham Forest prior to his QPR role.

He told the club's website: "I’m really pleased to bring Jack in – he is a talented, young, hungry player with lots of energy and there’s no doubts about his quality.

"I am looking forward to working with him.”

Clarke has a fresh start and QPR have a young team. Warburton believes the two fit well.

He added: "Certainly the London location, our attacking style of play and having a number of young players developing in the team has made us a good proposition and long may that continue."

Clarke is hoping to catch Tottenham's eye, he has barely spent any time with the Premier League club since signing last July.

Warburton appears to believe in him, and that's a positive start for the 19-year-old, who just needs to play, after spending the first half of the season on the bench or not even in Leeds' matchday squads.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

