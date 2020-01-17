Marcelo Bielsa outlines Andrea Radrizzani stance about his January transfer plan

Leeds United want to bring in replacements for Jack Clarke and Eddie Nketiah.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has suggested to The Yorkshire Evening Post that club chairman Andrea Radrizzani supports the team’s need to sign a winger and a striker.

Winger Jack Clarke was recalled from his loan spell at Leeds by Tottenham Hotspur and sent to Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers for the rest of the season.

Arsenal also cut short striker Eddie Nketiah’s loan spell at the West Yorkshire outfit due to lack of playing time.

Leeds head coach Bielsa has said that the club are trying to find replacements for Clarke and Nketiah, and has added that chairman Radrizzani is backing the plan.

Bielsa told The Yorkshire Evening Post: “In this moment we don’t have those two players. The club is going to do all that is possible to try to resolve this situation, always respecting the [financial fairplay] rules.

“Victor is working very hard to try to resolve this, the president [Andrea Radrizzani] supports the needs of the team. If we can resolve it better and if we cannot resolve it, it is not going to be for a lack of effort or because someone is not engaged.”

Need for replacements

While neither Nketiah nor Clarke could make a major impact for Leeds in the first half of the season, it is imperative that they sign replacements in the January trasnfer window.

The season is long and hard, and Patrick Bamford cannot be expected to score goals every week or not have a dip in form.

Leeds have to find an able back-up, or they could struggle to finish in the top two of the Championship table this season.