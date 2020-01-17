Quick links

Manager says he wants to sign player from Rangers this month

Subhankar Mondal
Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson watches the final seconds of the game during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers at Stadium of Light on January 11, 2020...
Glasgow Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty is on Sunderland’s radar.

Greg Docherty of Rangers is seen during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Rangers and Wigan Athletic at Ibrox Stadium on July 29, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.Greg Docherty of Rangers

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson has told The Northern Echo that talks are being held with Rangers over the signing of Greg Docherty.

Parkinson has said that Sunderland have had “initial chats” with Rangers over securing the services of Docherty on a loan transfer from the Gers in the January transfer window.

Parkinson told The Northern Echo: “Greg is a player we have looked at and we have had initial chats.

“There is a number of those chats going on. We will concentrate on the weekend and then we will see after that.”

 

Good move for Greg Docherty?

Docherty is a very good and promising young midfielder, and it would make sense for the midfielder to join Sunderland on loan for the rest of the season.

The former Scotland Under-21 international is struggling for playing time at Rangers at the moment, and at this stage of his career, he needs to play competitive football.

Sunderland are a massive club in England, and the Black Cats are also aiming to finish in the top six of the League One table this season.

With the Black Cats aiming for promotion to the Championship, there is a very competitive environment at the Stadium of Light, and that will enable Docherty to become a better footballer if he works hard.

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers at Stadium of Light on January 11, 2020 in Sunderland, England.

