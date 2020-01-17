Manager says ‘enquiry’ made for reported Leeds United and Celtic target

Leeds United and Celtic are reportedly interested in Billy Sharp of Sheffield United.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has told The Star that there has been an enquiry about reported Leeds United and Celtic target Billy Sharp.

Sharp is struggling for playing time at United this season, and the former Southampton striker has been linked with moves away from the Premier League club.

In-demand

The Yorkshire Evening Post has claimed that Leeds are looking at the 33-year-old, while Sky Sports have reported of interest in the striker from Championship rivals Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest.

The Sunday Post has reported that Scottish Premiership giants Celtic want the former Southampton striker.

The Sunderland Echo has claimed that League One outfit Sunderland are keeping tabs on Sharp.

Enquiry made

United manager Wilder has said that there has been an enquiry about the 33-year-old, and has stated that he is not surprised that the former Leeds player is in demand.

Wilder told The Star: ”I had another chat with Billy this week and mentioned another club that made an enquiry about him.

"Again, I'm not surprised. I'm always looking at other groups and who's not playing, so it makes sense that other clubs do the same to us.”

Leaving Sheffield United

With Sharp having played just 290 minutes in the Premier League for United so far this season, it is clear that he is not going to make himself a regular in the Blades’ starting lineup.

While a move away from United this month in search of regular playing time would make sense from a footballing perspective, it must also be considered that Sharp is part of a Premier League team who are doing extremely well this season.