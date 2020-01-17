Manager claims it 'doesn't make sense' to sell reported Aston Villa and Newcastle target

Aston Villa and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in raiding Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion for striker Glenn Murray.

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter has all but ruled out the prospect of letting Glenn Murray join Aston Villa or Newcastle United this month, speaking to The Argus.

Brighton supporters have fallen in love with the pretty passing football Potter has introduced since taking over at The Amex last summer, with The Seagulls being transformed in recent months into one of the Premier League’s most watchable sides.

However, the evolution of a south coast giant has come at the expense of modern-day hero Murray. The 36-year-old has started just three top-flight games all season with Potter preferring the speedy duo of Neal Maupay and Aaron Connolly in attack.

The Guardian have named Aston Villa and Newcastle as potential destinations for a veteran striker in need of a fresh start, though Potter is understandably reluctant to let a proven Premier League striker strengthen the ranks of potential relegation rival.

“It doesn’t make sense to help the opposition. It doesn’t make too much sense to help someone we are competing against,” said the former Swansea City tactician.

“Glenn is with us, I worked with him this morning and have no problems with him whatsoever. I’m happy for him to be with us. I enjoy working with him and I hope he stays.”

Murray somewhat epitomised the direct, old-school approach favoured by Potter’s predecessor Chris Hughton, netting 25 Premier League goals in two seasons before Brighton decided that a change was required in the dugout.

But while game-time is becoming increasingly hard to come by, a 6ft targetman still offers a viable Plan B if Potter’s possession-heavy approach fails to click.



