Manager admits he's suffered 'huge disappointment', could impact Leeds and West Brom

Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion had both been said to be interested in Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle.

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has admitted to the Chronicle that he has suffered a ‘huge disappointment’ because of Dwight Gayle’s injury, which could keep him out until March.

Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion had both been linked with a move for Gayle in the Shields Gazette.

However, Gayle’s latest injury problem now means that Newcastle won’t be able to offload the forward this month.

“It’s been a huge disappointment with Dwight (Gayle),” Bruce said.

“From the day I came in he was injured & then the team was doing quite well so he spent a lot of time on bench.

“He was excellent against Wolves. It is a bit of a blow - & I repeat, Dwight is going nowhere on loan.”

In fairness to Bruce, he never appeared keen on doing business with Leeds and West Brom, even when Gayle was fit.

However, Newcastle may have been tempted if either of the Championship promotion chasers had offered big money for the 29-year-old.

Gayle’s absence is a blow to Newcastle as not only does it end any chance of selling him, but it also weakens their attacking options.

Gayle set up a goal for Newcastle in their last Premier League outing, which finished as a 1-1 draw, and Bruce is now down to the bare bones.

Joelinton will now have to start up-front for Newcastle at the weekend, when they take on Chelsea, as Bruce has hardly any other options.

Leeds and West Brom, meanwhile, will have to extend their striker searches, now Bruce has confirmed the extent of Gayle’s injury problem.