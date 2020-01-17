Quick links

Leeds United

West Bromwich Albion

Newcastle United

Championship

Premier League

Manager admits he's suffered 'huge disappointment', could impact Leeds and West Brom

John Verrall
Steve Bruce the head coach
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion had both been said to be interested in Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle.

Steve Bruce, manager of Newcastle United gives his team instructions during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton at St. James's Park, Newcastle on Saturday 28th...

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has admitted to the Chronicle that he has suffered a ‘huge disappointment’ because of Dwight Gayle’s injury, which could keep him out until March.

Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion had both been linked with a move for Gayle in the Shields Gazette.

However, Gayle’s latest injury problem now means that Newcastle won’t be able to offload the forward this month.

“It’s been a huge disappointment with Dwight (Gayle),” Bruce said.

“From the day I came in he was injured & then the team was doing quite well so he spent a lot of time on bench.

 

“He was excellent against Wolves. It is a bit of a blow - & I repeat, Dwight is going nowhere on loan.”

In fairness to Bruce, he never appeared keen on doing business with Leeds and West Brom, even when Gayle was fit.

However, Newcastle may have been tempted if either of the Championship promotion chasers had offered big money for the 29-year-old.

Gayle’s absence is a blow to Newcastle as not only does it end any chance of selling him, but it also weakens their attacking options.

Dwight Gayle of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton FC at St. James Park on December 28, 2019 in Newcastle upon...

Gayle set up a goal for Newcastle in their last Premier League outing, which finished as a 1-1 draw, and Bruce is now down to the bare bones.

Joelinton will now have to start up-front for Newcastle at the weekend, when they take on Chelsea, as Bruce has hardly any other options.

Leeds and West Brom, meanwhile, will have to extend their striker searches, now Bruce has confirmed the extent of Gayle’s injury problem.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch