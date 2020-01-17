Who is Makiko Kobayashi? James May: Our Man in Japan fans want more of the robot-fighting translator

James May goes it alone in Our Man in Japan but he comes across plenty of colourful characters along the way.

While he's best known for being 'Captain Slow' in the former Top Gear and now The Grand Tour trio alongside Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond, James May is often one for branching out on his own.

And more often than not, James May's standalone shows are really rather brilliant with James May's Toy Stories, James May's Manlab and James May: The Reassembler all particular highlights.

Now though, James May has taken it upon himself to travel the length of one of the most fascinating countries in the world, Japan.

The new series, James May: Our Man in Japan, follows the intrepid adventurer as he journies from the northern tip of Japan to the south of the ancient archipelago.

But while Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond are nowhere to be seen, James is kept company in Japan by a host of guides and translators who help to show off some of the lesser-known aspects of the Land of the Rising Sun.

SENSATIONAL SAMURAI: Yujiro steals the show in James May: Our Man in Japan

James May: Our Man in Japan

If James May's part in the Grand Tour trio isn't enough for you, his new Amazon Prime series offers up plenty of the shaggy-haired presenter as he spends six episodes exploring the wonders of Japan.

He doesn't do it alone, however, as along the way, he is joined by a series of helpful guides and translators to show him the lesser-known sights and a not-so-helpful robot who also bestows the name 'Bim' upon James.

While Yujiro, who we meet in Tokyo in episode 3, steals the show in later episodes, Maki, who we meet in episode 2 has also won over plenty of the series' fans.

Meet Makikio Kobayashi

Maki, whose full name is Makiko Kobayashi, is a translator who accompanies James throughout his misadventures in Japan and particularly takes centre stage in the show's second episode titled 'Cabbage Roll.'

This is not the first time she's been involved in TV, however, as she was also involved in the 2017 BBC Four documentary The Art of Japanese Life.

Back to Our Man in Japan though, we open the second episode with James and Maki en route to a slightly crazy inventor who has built two enormous robots that have been plucked straight out of an episode of Power Rangers or Voltron.

Not only can these huge robots move but they can shoot at each other and with James and Maki piloting one each, a battle of epic proportions ensues, revealing a more sinister side to Captain Slow.

Fans can't get enough.

Despite only appearing in one episode, Maki has quickly become a hit with fans, especially after she explained that May's personality is that of a cabbage roll, appearing soft on the inside but is actually more lively once you get below the surface.

Fans of the show took to social media after watching and were full of praise for the translator.

One Twitter user commented: "Have always wanted to visit Japan. #OurManInJapan only makes me want to go there even more, even if it’s just to find Maki, she’s hilarious, brilliant show loved it."

While another added: "definitely enjoying it. Thought Maki is very funny."

And finally, this fan pitched the idea of more James and Maki scenes: "@MrJamesMay loving your japan adventure on @primevideouk , but definitely need more scenes of you and Maki. One because you have great rapport with each other, and 2... shes easier to look at than you."

Maybe there is indeed an idea in there of a spin-off show.

Perhaps we could see a new Japanese version of Top Gear/The Grand Tour with James May, Maki and Yujiro tearing up Japan in weird and wonderful modes of transport.

In the meantime, James May: Our Man in Japan is available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video.