Kingdom Hearts 3: How to unlock Oathkeeper and Oblivion when the ReMIND DLC launches

Kingdom Hearts 3 fans have been discussing the supposed unlock requirements for Oathkeeper and Oblivion when ReMIND launches.

The ReMIND DLC for Kingdom Hearts 3 launches next week for the PlayStation 4 only as it will later arrive on Xbox One in February. While a lot of fans are understandably excited about being able to play as Sora once more along with Roxas, Aqua and especially Kairi for the first time, some fans are worried by the reported unlock requirements for keyblades Oathkeeper and Oblivion.

Despite having added Critical Mode awhile back, the ReMIND DLC for Kingdom Hearts 3 will provide additional difficulties that will be comparable to the famous Heaven and Hell modes for the Devil May Cry series. It also comes with additional boss battles and scenarios, as well as a free update that will add both Oathkeeper and Oblivion.

However, while both of these long awaited keyblades will be a part of the free update rather than the ReMIND DLC bundle, fans will reportedly have to jump through some rather difficult hoops in order to unlock them.

How to unlock Oathkeeper and Oblivion in Kingdom Hearts 3

Fans will need the Proof Of Promises and Proof Of Time Past pages to unlock Oathkeeper and Oblivion in Kingdom Hearts 3.

Both of these pages were added to the game in update 1.05 which was headlined by the arrival of Critical Mode.

In order to obtain the Proof Of Promises which is speculated to unlock Oathkeeper, you will need to photograph all 90 lucky emblems across every Disney and Square Enix original world.

The above requirement is time-consuming but doable when following guides online, meanwhile obtaining the Proof Of Times Past is much harsher.

A lot of us had complained that Kingdom Hearts 3 was far too easy at launch, yet you won't be able to say that when seeking the Proof Of Times Past as you will need to complete the game on Critical Mode (this doesn't include endgame bosses).

It's the requirement of completing the game on Critical Mode that has upset most of the game's community as it understandably feels unfair.

While the above requirements for unlocking Oathkeeper and Oblivion have been shared by the community on forums such as Reddit, it's important to note that it's all speculation as of now as Square Enix haven't confirmed anything.

With that being said, we'd be surprised if the pages weren't conditions for the keyblades to be unlocked as they must have a purpose.

Kingdom Hearts 3 is available on PS4 and Xbox One.