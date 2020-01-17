Jurgen Klopp says no club wanted Liverpool duo

Andrew Robertson and Joel Matip are important players for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has told beIN Sports that no club wanted to sign Andrew Robertson and Joel Matip.

Klopp has said that due to Robertson not defending brilliantly when he was at Hull City, no club other than Liverpool wanted to secure the services of the left-back.

The Liverpool boss has also stated that only the Reds were interested in landing 28-year-old central defender Matip on a free transfer in the summer of 2016.

Klopp told beIN Sports: “(Andy) Robertson was sensational attacking but nobody wanted him because defending was not good.

“Now you see him now, you can learn defending. Joel Matip on a free transfer, nobody wanted him really. But you need to make good decisions because the other teams don't sleep.”

Important players

Robertson was released by Celtic as a teenager, and the Scotland international left-back had to work hard to get to where he is now.

The former Dundee United star is one of the best left-backs in Europe, and the 25-year-old can still get better.

The left-back has improved defensively, and in terms of attack, he is among the best full-backs in the world.

As for Matip, although many will still have doubts over him, it cannot be ignored that Liverpool signed a very capable central defender on a free transfer.