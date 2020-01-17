Quick links

Jurgen Klopp says no club wanted Liverpool duo

Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on January 15, 2020 in Liverpool, England.
Andrew Robertson and Joel Matip are important players for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson in action during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London on Saturday 11th January 2020.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has told beIN Sports that no club wanted to sign Andrew Robertson and Joel Matip.

Klopp has said that due to Robertson not defending brilliantly when he was at Hull City, no club other than Liverpool wanted to secure the services of the left-back.

The Liverpool boss has also stated that only the Reds were interested in landing 28-year-old central defender Matip on a free transfer in the summer of 2016.

 

Klopp told beIN Sports: “(Andy) Robertson was sensational attacking but nobody wanted him because defending was not good.

“Now you see him now, you can learn defending. Joel Matip on a free transfer, nobody wanted him really. But you need to make good decisions because the other teams don't sleep.”

Joel Matip of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on January 07, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Important players

Robertson was released by Celtic as a teenager, and the Scotland international left-back had to work hard to get to where he is now.

The former Dundee United star is one of the best left-backs in Europe, and the 25-year-old can still get better.

The left-back has improved defensively, and in terms of attack, he is among the best full-backs in the world.

As for Matip, although many will still have doubts over him, it cannot be ignored that Liverpool signed a very capable central defender on a free transfer.

Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on January 15, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

