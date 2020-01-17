Meet Grantchester star Jemma Redgrave - Holby City actress shines in season 5!

Season 5 is shaping up to be the best season of Grantchester yet.

Grantchester is finally back on screens and Jemma Redgrave is amongst its marvellous cast.

Not that it's a bad thing, but there is certainly no shortage of British detective dramas to tune into. All that means is that competition is hot, but lucky for Grantchester, it stands out as one of the very best.

Based on The Grantchester Mysteries short stories written by James Runcie, this series penned by Daisy Coulam whisks audiences back into the past of the titular Cambridgeshire village.

It's an engrossing piece of work and has kept fans coming back consistently for five seasons now. With a cast featuring Robson Green, Tom Brittney, Tessa Peake-Jones and more, it's no mystery as to why that's the case.

Reverend Will Davenport (Tom Brittney) is an incredibly compelling lead, but of course, there is no shortage of talent here, with a new face always just around the corner to shake things up.

Jemma Redgrave stars in Grantchester

Some of the characters may be fresh to Grantchester, but they've certainly been no stranger to our screens over the years.

One such example is the one-and-only Jemma Redgrave. The 54-year-old English actress tackles the more recent role of Amelia Davenport in the series.

Amelia is Will’s mother, whose husband committed suicide in season four after the murder he committed was unearthed by his son. In season five, her character is ready to embrace change and broaden her horizons - perhaps she'll meet somebody else in the new batch of episodes.

Jemma is delivering a solid performance here, but where have we seen her before?

Jemma Redgrave: Movies & TV

The actress is perhaps best known for playing the role of Bernie Wolfe in Holby City.

However, she's starred in a range of TV titles, including the likes of Doctor Who (she played Kate Stewart), 2013's Dracula (Minerva Westenra), Frankie (Dr. Zoe Evans), Unforgiven (Rachel Belcombe), Cold Blood (Eve Granger), Waking the Dead (Sophie Wall), The Grid (Emily Tuthill) and Bramwell (Eleanor Bramwell).

It's not all TV though, as she's also widely known for playing Evie Wilcox in the 1992 film Howards End starring Helena Bonham Carter and Anthony Hopkins.

Her filmography also includes 2016's Love & Friendship (Lady DeCourcy), I'll Be There (Rebecca Edmonds) and Moonlight (Mother).

As for her very first role, that came in an episode of Tales of the Unexpected (she played Violette Charbonneau) back in 1988, according to IMDb. This is a TV series adaptation of beloved author Roald Dahl's suspenseful short stories.

What's next for Jemma Redgrave?

That's the big question!

At the moment, the only forthcoming project she's listed to appear in on IMDb is Demon. This is a comedy-drama currently in post-production which follows the central character of Ralph (Ryan Walker-Edwards), who heads from London to a motel where he's made to confront the prejudices of modern society in numerous forms.

It definitely sounds intriguing and will mark the directorial feature debut of George Louis Bartlett, who helmed such shorts as Expulsion and Dreamland.

Jemma will be playing the mysterious role of Bank Manager.

In the meantime, we hope you're thoroughly enjoying Grantchester!

