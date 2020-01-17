Quick links

Queens Park Rangers

Leeds United

Tottenham Hotspur

Championship

Jack Clarke says he is pleased to play for English manager after Leeds exit

Dan Coombs
Jack Clarke of Leeds United
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

We wonder what Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho thinks too.

Jack Clarke of Leeds United

Jack Clarke clinched his move to QPR yesterday, going out on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

The winger is hoping to fare better than he did on his last loan spell back at Leeds United.

 

Clarke was not given a proper chance by Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa, who had him mostly playing under-23 football.

In an interview posted by QPR's social media feed, Clarke said that the prospect of working with an English manager appealed to him.

He said he was impressed by boss Mark Warburton's clear communication.

Leeds United's Jack Clarke takes on Salford City's Danny Whitehead

Clarke said: "It's always good to know what a managers thinking and know that your in their plans, and I just felt like that was something that I needed.

"A fresh change, an English manager, that was a big factor in coming here."

Irrespective of nationality, it just seems Clarke needs a manager who believes in him.

He does not have an English manager at Tottenham, but he has a long way to go before he gets on Jose Mourinho's radar.

Strong performances at QPR in the second half of the season will get him back on track.

Inevitably his first game this weekend is against former club Leeds.

Leeds United's Jack Clarke during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on January 11, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch