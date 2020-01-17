Jack Clarke says he is pleased to play for English manager after Leeds exit

We wonder what Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho thinks too.

Jack Clarke clinched his move to QPR yesterday, going out on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

The winger is hoping to fare better than he did on his last loan spell back at Leeds United.

Clarke was not given a proper chance by Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa, who had him mostly playing under-23 football.

In an interview posted by QPR's social media feed, Clarke said that the prospect of working with an English manager appealed to him.

He said he was impressed by boss Mark Warburton's clear communication.

Clarke said: "It's always good to know what a managers thinking and know that your in their plans, and I just felt like that was something that I needed.

"A fresh change, an English manager, that was a big factor in coming here."

Irrespective of nationality, it just seems Clarke needs a manager who believes in him.

He does not have an English manager at Tottenham, but he has a long way to go before he gets on Jose Mourinho's radar.

Strong performances at QPR in the second half of the season will get him back on track.

Inevitably his first game this weekend is against former club Leeds.