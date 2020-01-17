Is Dragon Ball Z Kakarot multiplayer? Bad news for PvP fans!

It's unfortunately bad news for PvP fans who are still asking if Dragon Ball Z Kakarot includes multiplayer.

The role-playing experience Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is now available to play on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, and there's plenty to like about the game despite its shortcomings. However, despite its positive (p)reviews, there are some fans whose purchase fully depends on whether the game features multiplayer and PvP.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is a role-playing title that supposedly lasts 40 to 100-hours depending on how much of the experience you absorb and take in. It's been praised for its quality presentation, open-world exploration and oddly enough filler, so it seems to be an adaptation that honours its legendary source material.

But, for those interested in another multiplayer experience with PvP, it unfortunately won't satisfy your quench.

Is Dragon Ball Z Kakarot multiplayer?

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot does not feature PvP or co-op multiplayer as it's a single-player experience only.

According to numerous Reddit threads, the developers have said in the past that Dragon Ball Z Kakarot would be single-player only so they could deliver a full realisation without having to worry about balancing issues.

The lack of multiplayer and PvP will no doubt be disappointing for some, but it shouldn't be too devastating as Xenoverse 2 and FighterZ still exist.

Although it doesn't feature online competitive play at launch and most likely ever, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is still a lengthy experience that will take a lot of time to fully complete.

As already mentioned, it's a 40 to 100-hours experience that boasts an open playground filled with dozens of quests and activities.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on January 17th.