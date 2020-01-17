Quick links

Inter legend says star better option than Tottenham's Christian Eriksen

Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham star is reportedly nearing Inter move.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen is nearing a move to Inter Milan.

Sky Sports report Inter are confident of doing a deal for the Dane this month, who is out of contract at Spurs in June.

Eriksen could be a bargain addition for Inter, but Nerazurri legend Giuseppe Bergomi has asked if the club should be chasing Arturo Vidal instead.

 

Vidal is currently playing for Barcelona and has made only four La Liga starts this season, which raises questions over his future.

Bergomi says Vidal's previous Serie A experience makes him a better option.

Chile's Arturo Vidal (L) and Gary Medel celebrate winning their 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup semifinal football match against Portugal at Kazan Arena Stadium. The game ended in a 0-0 draw....

Bergomi told TMW last night: "For knowledge of Serie A I think Vidal would have been perfect, since he also knows Conte.

"It would have been the ideal purchase, but Eriksen has very specific characteristics and I trust Conte, if they go on him there is a reason."

Conte has seen Eriksen play at close quarters, managing Chelsea against his Tottenham side previously.

Eriksen is also five years younger than Vidal, making him a better longer term option than the Chilean, even if it might take him a little longer to adjust to Italy mid-season.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

