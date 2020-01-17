How to get the ‘Which Avenger are you?' Instagram filter - the Hulk or Hawkeye?

It would seem that Instagram's latest filter feature on Stories is not going anywhere.

Although some may be tired of the quizzing filter which allows you to find out which Hogwarts house you truly belong in, or which SATC character you identify with, it seems the trend is far from slowing.

In fact, most major franchises have now jumped on to the trend. So, it's no surprise that Marvel now have chipped their two cents in!

Here's how to get the 'Which Avenger are you?' filter on Instagram.

Which Avenger are you really?

Being one of the biggest - if not the biggest - franchises globally, Marvel now have an extensive catalogue of superheroes to draw from.

Although the Avengers were originally just Ant-Man, the Hulk, Iron Man, Thor, and the Wasp, now there are 20+ Avengers that you have the potential to align with.

Think you're more Black Widow than Nebula? What about Captain America over Hawkeye? This is the way to find out!

How to get the Avengers filter

The filter has been created by Instagram filter creator Nofar Shoshan. Check her out on IG @nofar.shoshan.

When you're on her Insta profile, go to the filter section. Here you can access and save all of the filters that she has created, including the Marvel Avengers filter.

It works by flicking through several choices before allocating you a character and telling you which character you are. Even actor Mark Ruffalo has given Nofar's Marvel filter a go, and guess what? He got his own character, the Hulk!