'Happy, happy, happy': Some Villa fans react after Smith reportedly makes transfer decision

John Verrall
Henri Lansbury of Aston Villa during a training session at the club's training ground at Bodymoor Heath on November 06, 2018 in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa reportedly could offload Henri Lansbury during the January transfer window.

Henri Lansbury of Aston Villa game during the Carabao Cup Semi Final match between Leicester City and Aston Villa at The King Power Stadium on January 8, 2020 in Leicester, England.

Aston Villa fans do not appear concerned that Henri Lansbury could depart this month.

The Telegraph claim that Dean Smith is now open to offers for Lansbury, with Villa willing to sell him.

 

The claret and blues have brought in Danny Drinkwater already this month.

And it seems that Villa fans are behind Smith’s decision to try and offload Lansbury.

Lansbury has struggled for game time at Villa Park this term, and has played just nine times in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old has made just two league starts, and it could be best for both player and club if he does move on.

With Drinkwater arriving and John McGinn set to return to fitness, Lansbury’s chances over the second half of the campaign could be even more limited.

Villa are next in action against Brighton & Hove Albion tomorrow and it will be interesting to see whether Lansbury even makes the match day squad.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

