'Happy, happy, happy': Some Villa fans react after Smith reportedly makes transfer decision

Aston Villa reportedly could offload Henri Lansbury during the January transfer window.

Aston Villa fans do not appear concerned that Henri Lansbury could depart this month.

The Telegraph claim that Dean Smith is now open to offers for Lansbury, with Villa willing to sell him.

The claret and blues have brought in Danny Drinkwater already this month.

And it seems that Villa fans are behind Smith’s decision to try and offload Lansbury.

Has been found out at this level unfortunately. Good technical player, but when he has played, the game seems to pass him by. — The Front Posts (@FrontPosts) January 17, 2020

Sunday league is his level

Guy is a joke — Captain Jack. (@CJ7891234) January 17, 2020

Sensible. Hasn’t played well in a prem game this season. Shame really as he has decent qualities just don’t think he’s good enough — villa_views (@villanews11) January 17, 2020

Typical got signed for being amazing vs us (2-2 forest match)we buy him put him on massive wages and he is completely useless! — Sean Costello (@SeanAVFC1992) January 17, 2020

Good — GetComboed (@GetComboed1001) January 17, 2020

YES!!!



HAPPY HAPPY HAPPY



SEE YA! WANNABE! SOZ NOT SOZ — Curtis (@Curtis13784566) January 17, 2020

Lansbury has struggled for game time at Villa Park this term, and has played just nine times in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old has made just two league starts, and it could be best for both player and club if he does move on.

With Drinkwater arriving and John McGinn set to return to fitness, Lansbury’s chances over the second half of the campaign could be even more limited.

Villa are next in action against Brighton & Hove Albion tomorrow and it will be interesting to see whether Lansbury even makes the match day squad.